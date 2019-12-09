Left Menu
Cong hits back at Shah, says Savarkar propagated idea of Partition

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:11 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:11 IST
The Congress on Monday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that the party had "divided" the country on the basis of religion, alleging that it was Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar who had propagated the idea of Partition at a Hindu Mahasabha meeting in 1935. Justifying the introduction of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, Shah said the Congress had "divided" the country on the basis of religion that was why it was necessary to bring the bill.

Refuting the contention that the Congress was responsible for the Partition, Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged in the Lok Sabha that it was Savarkar who had propagated the idea of Partition at a Hindu Mahasabha meeting in 1935. Asked about Shah's remarks, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi at a party press briefing said the allegation was "absolutely baseless".

Taking a dig at the BJP, Gogoi said the party which had no role in India's freedom struggle, would know about the history of that time. "We proudly believe that our country was born on constitutional ideals and because we built the country in a constitutional framework, today our country has reached this stage," he said.

Gogoi said the BJP should remember the speech given by former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in which she had noted how much the country had advanced in 70 years. "So, the party which had not played any important role in the freedom struggle of the country nor in the building of the nation after attaining Independence, I do not think that party has any right to make such comments," he said.

