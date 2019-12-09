AFL-CIO leader Trumka spoke to Trump about N. American trade pact-source
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on Monday morning about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, a source familiar with the conversation told Reuters.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, offered no further details of the conversation. Earlier, Trumka was quoted by the Washington Post as saying that a deal had been reached on changes to the trade pact.
