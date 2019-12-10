Government mourns passing of struggle stalwart Prof Ben Turok

Government has conveyed its condolences to the family and friends of struggle stalwart, Prof Ben Turok.

"Government mourns the passing of this great patriot and great South African whose resilience and courage inspired the fight for freedom across South Africa and Africa," a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) said.

Turok was 92-years-old when his family announced his passing on Monday.

"Turok dedicated his life to the betterment of the people of South Africa and ensured that we enjoy the democracy we have today. He was an inspiration to both young and old who shared his vision of a prosperous and free South Africa," GCIS said.

He has been described as being outspoken and dedicating his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa.

"As a struggle stalwart, Professor Turok was instrumental in drafting the Freedom Charter and after 1994, he became a Member of Parliament, a position he served in diligently until he retired in 2014," said the GCIS.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)