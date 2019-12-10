BJP has maximum lawmakers facing cases of crime against women, Congress 2nd: ADR

The BJP has the highest number of 21 lawmakers facing cases related to crime against women, followed by Congress (16) and YSRCP (7), according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases related to crimes against women has increased from two in 2009 to 19 in 2019, it also said.

"There are three MPs and six MLAs who have declared cases related to rape... In the last five years, recognised parties have given tickets to 41 candidates who declared cases related to rape," an ADR report said. In the past five years, the BJP gave tickets to 66 candidates facing cases of crime against women to contest Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies elections. The Congress fielded 46 such candidates and Bahujan Samaj Party 40.

The ADR and National Election Watch said it analysed 4,822 out of 4,896 election affidavits of current MPs (759) and MLAs (4063). The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent, during the period, the report said.

West Bengal reported the highest number of MPs/MLAs (16) who declared cases of crimes against women, followed by Odisha and Maharashtra with 12 MPs/MLAs each. "In the last five years, a total of 572 such candidates contested in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and assembly elections. None of these candidates have been convicted," the report read.

As many as 410 candidates were given tickets by recognized political parties. 89 of them were nominated for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections, it said. "In the last five years, Maharashtra reported the highest number of candidates (84) followed by Bihar (75) who were given tickets by political parties even though they have declared cases of crime against women in their affidavits," the report said.

