Left Menu
Development News Edition

Same view not always possible: NCP on Sena backing CAB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:45 IST
Same view not always possible: NCP on Sena backing CAB

With its Maharashtra alliance partner Shiv Sena backing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, the NCP on Tuesday said the two are different parties and it is not possible always for them to hold the same view on all issues. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, however, said the parties are committed to ensure that no injustice is meted to anyone on the grounds of religion, caste, language and region in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant also said that though the Shiv Sena has backed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, it was hopeful the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will stick to the common minimum programme (CMP) while governing the state. The Sharad Pawar-led party earlier said the CAB is "anti-constitutional" and the BJP-led Union government is pushing it only for political benefits.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed government in Maharashtra last month after the Thackeray-led party severed its ties with the BJP. In the CMP formulated before government formation, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress mentioned that issues regarding constitutional provisions and having a bearing on the state and national secular fabric will have to be discussed among them, and only then any of the three parties can decide on its position.

According to the CAB, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. "We are two different parties. We reached an agreement on certain issues when it comes to governance in the state.

Two allies from Bihar too have taken a different stance on some issues," Malik said. He was apparently referring to the ruling JD(U) and BJP in Bihar holding different views on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP supported it, while the JD(U) was against its scrapping. "Theirs (Shiv Sena) is a different party and it is not possible that we have same opinion on every issue. But, we are committed to ensuring there is no injustice meted to anyone on the grounds of religion, caste, language and region in Maharashtra," Malik said.

Sawant also expressed hope that the Shiv Sena would stick to the CMP "though it has a right in the democracy to take a different position at the national level on certain issue". "We expect the Shiv Sena to follow the CMP," the Congress leader added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Gunman kills six in Czech hospital before shooting himself

A 42-year-old gunman killed six people on Tuesday at a hospital waiting room in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava before fleeing and fatally shooting himself in the head, police said. It was the worst shooting in the Czech Republic, where g...

Thomas Cook India registers significant 21 per cent growth in demand from the Honeymoon segment

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Dec 10 ANIBusinessWire India Thomas Cook India Ltd, Indias leading integrated travel and related financial services company, has witnessed a significant 21 increase in demand for honeymoon travel and hence in a str...

JD(U) divided over CAB, Nitish draws opposition flak

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JDU, a BJP ally, on Tuesday appeared divided on supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, with two top party functionaries calling the legislation discriminatory and unconstitutional. Party...

2 gangs busted in Thane, ornaments worth Rs 4.5L recovered

Eight members of two inter-state gangs were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra over the past two days and stolen ornaments worth Rs 4.51 lakh were recovered from them, said police on Tuesday. The arrests have led to the solving of nine chain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019