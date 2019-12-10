TMC protests against WB governor in RS, raises issue in LS

Trinamool Congress members on Tuesday shouted slogans against the West Bengal Governor and walked out of Rajya Sabha after the party was not allowed to raise an issue, drawing the ire of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who said Parliament's image was "going down" due to such conduct. The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has been accusing Governor Jagdeep Dhankar of delaying clearance to the bill concerning the formation of SC and ST Commission in West Bengal and other legislations.

The issue was also raised by TMC MP Saugata Roy in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 related to extending the quota for Scheduled Castes and and Scheduled Tribes in legislatures for 10 years. This government is taking about reservation to SC-ST but injustice is being done to dalits in West Bengal, Roy alleged.

"West Bengal Governor is not sending Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission Bill to West Bengal Assembly. The House was adjourned last week for days. This was great humiliation to SC-ST. I would urge West Bengal Governor to change his ways," he said. In Rajya Sabha, as soon as Naidu announced the Question Hour, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tried to raise the issue related to the Bill, but was not permitted by the Chairman as no prior notice had been given, following which TMC members trooped into the Well raising slogans.

Naidu appealed the members to follow rules of conduct and said they had the right to oppose any issue within rules. As members did not pay heed to his request, Naidu said, "Raising slogans, is it going to help anybody. Are we in Parliament or in a bazaar. This has to be understood by all. I am pained because the image is going down not only of individual members but of Parliament." "Please cooperate. Whatever you have to oppose, you have got every right to oppose. But please follow the rules. That is what I want to appeal," Naidu said at the end of Question Hour.

He also said, "I don't want to be harsh to anybody. You are all members and like my own children and some of you are my elders. Please see that we maintain decency and decorum and take advantage of Zero Hour or special mention for submissions. We have been liberal." After the TMC members walked out, he said, "I raise with pain and agony, what has happened today. Some of the members, they have not given any notice. They have not even told me. I don't know what is the issue. They trooped into the Well and started shouting slogans." He also said, "I could hear only that they were raising slogan against Governor, which is not permitted. If they have an issue then they have to move substantial motion. I want to tell them and then they don't (listen). "Trooping into the Well, they said permit one minute. I asked them to go to their seats. They have not done it," Naidu lamented..

