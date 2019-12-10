Left Menu
  Updated: 10-12-2019 19:28 IST
BJP confident of citizenship bill's passage in Rajya Sabha

Despite a boost in opposition numbers in Rajya Sabha against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the BJP is confident that the proposed legislation will be passed by the House with a comfortable majority on Wednesday when it is scheduled to be taken up for discussion. Sources in the the BJP-led NDA said they were sure of getting near 124-130 votes in the Upper House which has an effective strength of 240 members.

Opposition ranks have been boosted by the decision of the six-member Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has often backed the Modi government on its key legislative agenda, to oppose the bill. Longtime BJP ally Shiv Sena, now a partner in the Congress-NCP alliance, also indicated on Tuesday it may not support the bill now after backing it in Lok Sabha. The Maharashtra party with a history of pursuing strident Hindutva agenda has three members in Rajya Sabha.

BJP's allies AIADMK, JD(U) and Akali Dal has 11, six and three members respectively in the Upper House, besides regional parties like the BJD with seven MPs, and YSR Congress and the TDP with 2 each are backing the bill. The BJP has 83 members in Rajya Sabha. Seven independents and nominated members besides a number of regional parties with one member each will back the bill, BJP floor managers said.

The opposition camp includes Congress, TMC, BSP, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, the Left, NCP and the TRS with 46, 13, four, nine, five, four, six, four and six members respectively, totalling 97. The support of Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party and some smaller parties may take it near 110.

Some members, like the ailing Amar Singh, may not attend the House for health or other personal reasons. On Monday, Lok Sabha passed the bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they fled their native country due to religious persecution.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, after facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Though the opposition has slammed the bill, alleging it is discriminatory against Muslims and violates the Constitution, Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under the Modi government.

The proposed law will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

'Panipat' screening stopped in many cities in Rajasthan Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' has be'

The screening of Ashutosh Gowarikers Panipat has been discontinued by the management of nearly half of theatres in Rajasthan in the wake of protests against the film, a trade body said on Tuesday. The film, which chronicles the story of Thi...

Russian court sentences 11 for Saint Petersburg bombing

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced 11 people to terms including life in prison after finding them guilty of a deadly bomb attack on the Saint Petersburg metro in 2017. Abror Azimov, a 29-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, was sentenced by a milita...

FACTBOX-Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled formal charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.Here are some quotes on the charges JERROLD NADLER...

FACTBOX-Grief and neglect: 10 factory disasters in South Asia

A fire that ripped through a New Delhi factory on Sunday and killed at least 43 workers has highlighted the perils of manual labor in South Asia.The blaze at a building in Indias capital housing workers making school bags and toys was blame...
