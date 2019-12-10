Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Women under 35 run Finland as world's youngest leader takes office

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:43 IST
UPDATE 2-Women under 35 run Finland as world's youngest leader takes office

Thirty-four-year-old Social Democrat Sanna Marin took office in Finland on Tuesday as the world's youngest serving prime minister, heading a coalition with four other parties led by women, all but one of them under 35.

Marin won the confidence of parliament with 99 votes in favour and 70 against. She replaced Antti Rinne, who resigned last week after the Centre Party, one of the members of governing centre-left coalition, said it had lost confidence in him over his handling of a postal strike.

"I want to build a society in which every child can become anything and in which every human being can live and grow old with dignity," Marin wrote on Twitter. The new cabinet takes over in the middle of labour unrest and a wave of strikes which have halted production at some of Finland's largest companies for three days.

"It is my great pleasure to congratulate the new Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Finland has truly taken the gender issues to the next level: all coalition parties are now led by women!" tweeted new European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Twelve ministers in the new cabinet are women and just seven are men. The head of the Centre Party, Katri Kulmuni, 32, becomes finance minister, Green Party leader Maria Ohisalo, 34, continues as interior minister and the Left Alliance's chairwoman Li Andersson, 32, remains education minister.

The Swedish People's Party's Anna-Maja Henriksson, 55, remains justice minister, the only coalition leader to finish school before the 21st century. Despite outward shows of harmony, divisions remain between the main coalition partners, Marin's Social Democrats and the Centre Party.

Marin will struggle to defend her leftist views against the Centre Party, which wants action to boost Finnish employment to pay for the costly welfare state. Centre Party chairwoman Kulmuni defended her decision to force out Rinne, accusing him of having taken the employees' side in recent labour market disputes when he should have remained neutral.

Before his resignation, Rinne defended the publicly-owned postal service's employees in their labour dispute by saying their employment conditions would not be trampled while his government was in office. "It became sort of a habit to flag in advance in favour of one side, in matters which should be dealt with cool impartiality," Kulmuni wrote in a long post on Facebook.

Marin said recreating trust between the coalition partners was one of her first tasks. "It demands discussion, a direct one," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia to teach LGBT+ issues in schools to tackle discrimination

Children in Cambodia will receive lessons on LGBT issues from 2020 in a bid to wipe out bullying and discrimination in the socially conservative country, an official said on Tuesday.From grade seven, around age 13, modules covering sexual o...

UPDATE 3-Chile Air Force says cargo plane crashed with 38 on board, search operation underway

Chiles Air Force on Tuesday said one of its cargo planes had crashed with 38 people on board after going missing in an isolated area between South America and the Antarctic, and a rescue team was searching for survivors. The Hercules C-130 ...

Mexico's president says U.S. and Canada to sign USMCA trade deal

Canadian and U.S. government representatives will arrive in Mexico on Tuesday to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.The three countries have come to an agreement over lab...

UPDATE 1-Algeria set for presidential election denounced by protesters as charade

Algeria holds a presidential election on Thursday which protesters say offers no real choice and will keep in power the ruling hierarchy they have been trying to oust in 10 months of demonstrations.Student demonstrators again surged through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019