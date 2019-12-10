Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin warns of second Srebrenica if no amnesty for east Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:02 IST
Putin warns of second Srebrenica if no amnesty for east Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that residents of separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine could be targeted by government forces if Kiev is granted total control over the border between them and Russia. Speaking a day after his first face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Putin evoked the memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during the Bosnia war.

He said an amensty for residents of Donetsk and Luhansk must be granted prior to any handover. "The amnesty law still hasn't been passed. While the Ukrainian side keeps insisting: 'give us the opportunity to close the border using our troops'. But I can imagine what would happen next," Putin said.

"There would be Srebrenica, as simple as that," Putin said, referring to the massacre in which Bosnian Serbs killed more than 8,000 Muslims - the worst mass slaughter on European soil since World War Two. The conflict in eastern Ukraine, pitting Moscow-backed rebels against the Ukraine government, has killed more than 13,000 people and aggravated the deepest east-west rift since the Cold War.

During their meeting in Paris on Monday, Putin and Zelenskiy agreed to exchange all remaining prisoners from the conflict, but many questions about the region's future status remain up in the air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Exxon Mobil scores win in New York climate change lawsuit

Exxon Mobil Corp won a major victory in a closely-watched lawsuit on Tuesday when a judge ruled that the company did not defraud investors out of up to 1.6 billion by hiding the true cost of climate change regulation. The ruling by Justice ...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

UPDATE 1-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

President Donald Trump will address the two impeachment charges brought by Democrats on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings - continuing to opt not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected vote in th...

T'gana CM invited for wedding reception of Azhar's son

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao has been invited to the wedding reception ofMohammad Azharuddins son Mohammad Asaduddin and Sania Mirzassister Anam MirzaFormer India captain and Hyderabad Cricket Associationpresident Azharuddina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019