Cong high command unhappy with Shiv Sena over favouring CAB ahead of its introduction in RS

The Congress high command is unhappy with the Shiv Sena voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, sources said. The Shiv Sena with the help of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leads a coalition government in Maharashtra.

"The Congress leadership has reached out to the top brass of Shiv Sena. It has been said in the warning that if you continue to take steps against coalition religion, then two or four ministries do not matter to us," sources said. The Shiv Sena may remain absent from the Rajya Sabha during the voting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Wednesday.

It will be tabled in the Upper House at 2 pm by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. In the Rajya Sabha, the Centre requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Upper House. (ANI)

