Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson on track for 24-seat majority - Focaldata

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 02:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 02:39 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson on track for 24-seat majority - Focaldata

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is on track for a 24-seat majority after Thursday's general election, polling company Focaldata forecast on Tuesday, down sharply from its forecast last month of an 82-seat majority.

Focaldata predicted that the Conservatives would win 337 seats in the 650-seat parliament, followed by Labour on 235, the Scottish National Party with 41, and the Liberal Democrats with 14 based on its forecasting model and recent polling data. This compares with a previous forecast on Nov. 27 that the Conservatives would win 366 seats, which assumed no tactical voting by supporters of smaller parties and is based on a so-called MRP analytical model.

"Things are incredibly finely balanced. We calculate (around) 67 seats that are incredibly marginal and are essentially too close to call," Focaldata said. YouGov, a larger polling company, is due to publish its closely watched final election forecast around 2200 GMT. YouGov's last forecast, also on Nov. 27, predicted a 68-seat majority for Johnson.

Datapraxis, another polling company, forecast a 38-seat majority on Dec. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Trump is fourth U.S. president to face impeachment as Democrats unveil charges

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced impeachment charges against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, making him the fourth president in U.S. history to face a formal effort to remove him from office. The Democratic-contro...

UPDATE 1-Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic -NOAA

Climate change is causing chaos in the Bering Sea, home to one of Americas largest fisheries, an example of how rising temperatures can rapidly change ecosystems important to the economy, U.S. federal government scientists said in a report ...

Indian banks back in UK court over Mallya’s non-payment of debt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI are back in the UK high court to seek a bankruptcy order against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya over the alleged unpaid debt of around 1.145 billion pounds. Judge Michael...

UPDATE 2-U.S., Russia appear no closer on arms control disputes

The United States and Russia appeared no closer on Tuesday to settling their disagreements on nuclear arms control as Moscow again proposed extending their New START treaty and Washington insisted China must be brought into the framework. U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019