Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia's Mahathir hopeful of 1MDB settlement with Goldman soon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 06:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 06:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia's Mahathir hopeful of 1MDB settlement with Goldman soon
Image Credit: President of Russia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is hopeful of reaching an out-of-court settlement with Goldman Sachs over the 1MDB scandal soon, but he said compensation of "one point something billion" dollars offered by the bank was too small. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Mahathir said they have demanded $7.5 billion from Goldman and negotiations were ongoing. "We would like to avoid having to go to the courts, but if they come up with a reasonable sum I think we will agree," Mahathir, 94, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

"But at the moment their offer is too small. We're continuing to talk with them to explain why they should pay what we demand. Of course it's not the full amount, that they may be able to bring down, but we think that we can reach some agreement at a later stage." A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment.

Mahathir said he hoped an agreement with Goldman would be reached "soon". "Yes, I want to achieve a settlement. We are progressing, if we fail then we'll go to the courts," he said. "We cannot preempt by going to the courts."

Goldman said in October it was in discussions with authorities on a possible resolution of investigations relating to 1MDB. The bank could separately end up paying less than $2 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve criminal and regulatory probes connected to the scandal, Bloomberg reported last week.

U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB, founded in 2009 by then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. The scandal helped Mahathir unexpectedly defeat Najib in a general election last year. Mahathir said Malaysia would not agree to a settlement with fugitive financier Jho Low, accused of playing a central role in the scam. Low has consistently denied wrongdoing and says he does not expect a fair trial in Malaysia as long as Mahathir is in power.

"We think he is very guilty. We have proof of that," Mahathir said of Low. "We want to settle it according to the law. Mahathir said Malaysian authorities have no contact with Low or his representatives and did not know where he is.

The U.S. Justice Department said last month it struck a deal to recover $1 billion in funds allegedly looted from 1MDB from Low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound slips on UK poll projections, dollar eyes Fed

The British pound slipped early on Wednesday after a poll showed a narrowing lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party in an election later in the week, while U.S. dollar movement looked to the Federal Reserves policy meetin...

EXCLUSIVE-Thai electronics firm compensates exploited workers in rare award

Burmese migrants who were illegally charged excessive recruitment fees to secure jobs at an electronics manufacturer in Thailand are being compensated in a rare award expected to spotlight a practice known to trap workers in modern slavery....

FEATURE-Urban planning in Afghanistan: angry warlords and no census

Like any other mayor of a booming city, Kabul Mayor Ahmad Zaki Sarfaraz worries about traffic congestion, affordable housing, and water shortages, but with an added wrinkle he has no idea how many people live in the Afghan capital.The last ...

DART buoy network developed to provide tsunami monitoring, detection data

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare have today announced the deployment of a network of DART Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunami buoys.New Zealand and the Pacific region are particularl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019