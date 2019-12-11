SP, BSP voice opposition to CAB

The SP and the BSP came out openly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, describing it as a "historical mistake" and "divisive" respectively.

"BJP's step like the CAB is not historic but a historical mistake," Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a one-line tweet in Hindi.

BSP supremo Mayawati said, "The BSP is of the view that the CAB is divisive and unconstitutional. This is why the BSP voted against it in the Lok Sabha and will do the same in the Rajya Sabha too." PTI ABN RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)