Punjab Governor Badnore interacts with Air Warriors of Halwara Station

Hon'ble Governor of Punjab, Shri Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore, visited Air Force Station Halwara on 09 Dec 2019. He was accompanied by his wife. They were received by Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Halwara and his wife.

During the visit, the Governor had an air experience sortie on Su-30 MKI aircraft piloted by Gp Capt NK Vatsya, Commanding Officer 220 Squadron. During the air experience, he was demonstrated various capabilities of the aircraft. The Governor described his experience of flying as exhilarating and thrilling. The Governor felt completely at ease in the cockpit during the sortie.

Later, the Governor interacted with the Air Warriors of the Station and impressed upon the importance of the Air Base in defending the Nation. He lauded the efforts of the Station personnel in safeguarding the Indian air space.

(With Inputs from PIB)