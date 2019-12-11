Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(S) leadership under fire after drawing a blank in bypolls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:02 IST
JD(S) leadership under fire after drawing a blank in bypolls

Days after JD(S) drew a blank in the assembly bypolls in Karnataka, its leadership came under fire from within on Wednesday,with senior leader G T Devegowda targeting former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, asking him to introspect and cautioning him oflosing his popularity. The former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led party that had won three of the 15 seats that went for the bypolls in the previous elections--K R Pete, Mahalakshmi Layout and Hunsur-- drew a blank this time around.

The ruling BJP on Monday swept the assembly bypolls, held on December 5, winning 12 of the 15 seats, while Congress won just two. An Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, who was earlier expelled from the BJP for anti-party activities after he contested the bypoll as a rebel, emerged triumphant.

"I had said earlier also... Kumaraswamy had been Chief Minister twice. He was a Lok Sabha member. He should be cautious while speaking, speaking too much is not good....." Devegowda said. "..... even now I would like to tell him- by speaking and tweeting certain things, don't make public opinion turn against you." The senior JD(S) leader said that in recent days even Kumaraswamy's 'fans' feel hurt by his utterances.

".....he has to change... no one has fans who are crazy about their idol as Kumaraswamy has. If they are turning into your opponents, its time for introspection. Think about where things have gone wrong. During defeat one has to introspect and plan for the future," he added.

Interestingly, G T Devegowda, who has been upset with party leaders for some time now, had remained neutral during the bypolls, despite all parties approaching him for support. A prominent Vokkaliga leader from the region, he has the credit of defeating the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari constituency in the 2018 assembly polls.

Asked whether Devegowda was behind the partys defeat in Hunsur, JD(S) state President H K Kumaraswamy on Tuesday had said "Devegowda left our party mentally quite some time ago." A meeting of party MLAs is likely to be convened soon to discuss the bypolls results. Losing K R Pete, considered the party's bastion to the BJP has hurt JD(S) the most.

Creating history, BJP won the K R Pete seat in Mandya district- the Vokkaliga stronghold dominated by JD(S) and Congress for decades, for the first time in this bypolls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised forangioplasty treatment, his office said on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah, who underwent a regular health checkup today morning, has been admitted to ...

Revamped USMCA allows Mexico to bring labor complaints in US - Mexican official

Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that under changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, Mexico will be able to bring labor complaints against companies and workplaces in the United States.Speaking to...

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Court likely to pronounce judgment on Thursday

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its judgment in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which was run by former Bihar Peoples Party BPP MLA Brajesh Thakur. The cour...

Netflix tests multi-month packs in India to woo new users

The US-based Netflix has started testing longer subscription plans in the country, as it looks to woo new users in India where online video consumption has seen a massive growth in the past few years. According to sources, Netflix has start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019