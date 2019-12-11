Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:55 IST
UPDATE 3-Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swede who inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change, has been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.

Thunberg launched a grassroots campaign at the age of 15 by skipping school every Friday to demonstrate outside Swedish parliament, pushing for her government to meet its ambitious goals to curb carbon emissions. Her actions quickly captured people's imagination, and in September this year millions of people took to the streets in cities across the world to support her cause.

"In the 16 months since (her protests began), she has addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the Pope, sparred with the President of the United States and inspired 4 million people to join the global climate strike," the magazine said. "Margaret Atwood compared her to Joan of Arc. After noticing a hundredfold increase in its usage, lexicographers at Collins Dictionary named Thunberg’s pioneering idea, climate strike, the word of the year."

Thunberg, who turns 17 in January, is currently in Madrid at a United Nations climate summit where world leaders are wrangling over how to implement a 2015 Paris agreement designed to avert potentially catastrophic global warming. She was typically blunt in her assessment of politicians' efforts.

"It seems to have turned into some kind of opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition," she said on stage, drawing applause from an audience that included dozens of her supporters. "I'm sure that if people heard what was going on and what was said ... during these meetings, they would be outraged."

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, a longtime environmentalist, said the magazine made a "brilliant choice" in choosing the reluctant celebrity. "Greta embodies the moral authority of the youth activist movement demanding that we act immediately to solve the climate crisis. She is an inspiration to me and to people across the world," Gore said.

Thunberg's stance on climate change has brought her into confrontation with some of the world's most powerful people. A video of her giving U.S. President Donald Trump what media described as a "death stare" at a U.N. climate summit in New York in September went viral on social media.

Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro this week called Thunberg a "brat" after she criticized mounting violence against indigenous people in which two Amazon tribesmen were shot dead.

The activist retorted by changing the biographical description on her Twitter account to "Pirralha," the Portuguese word Bolsonaro used to insult her. Other nominees for Time's person of the year included Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate could start impeachment trial next month -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said that the Republican-led chamber could start an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, next month.McConnell said that if the Democrat-dominated House of...

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that unity in diversity is the ethos of West Bengal and people in the state are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave he...

Budapest bikers hand out sandwiches and hope for Christmas

On a chilly evening before Christmas, more than a dozen cyclists emerge from the basement of an old apartment building in Budapest with backpacks full of sandwiches to feed the homeless. They are the Budapest Bike Maffia, a voluntary organi...

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary (West) in foreign ministry

Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup was on Wednesday appointed Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC has approved the appointment of Swarup, a 1986 batch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019