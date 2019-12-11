Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar treads water as traders stare at event risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 21:03 IST
FOREX-Dollar treads water as traders stare at event risk
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. dollar trod water against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as FX markets braced for a host of events, including central bank meetings in the United States and Europe, the UK general election and a key deadline for U.S.-China trade talks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, was up 0.02% at 97.433. The U.S. Federal Reserve, which has lowered borrowing costs three times this year in response to the global trade war, is expected to leave policy unchanged when it concludes its last policy meeting of the year later on Wednesday.

"The Fed is poised to hold rates steady but the combination of the statement, forecast update, and Powell's press conference may put a dovish spin on the outlook, whilst stressing that rates and the economy are in a good spot," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said in a note. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in November, which together with labor market strength could support the Federal Reserve's intention not to cut interest rates again in the near term.

The euro was about flat on the day against the greenback ahead of new European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde's first policy meeting on Thursday, where investors will scrutinize her every word for a sense of the direction she the bank will take under her leadership. Traders are also watching for news on the U.S. China trade talks. U.S. President Donald Trump has until Dec. 15 to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly $160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China.

Elsewhere, Sweden's crown jumped to a more than 4-month high against the dollar after strong inflation data made it highly likely the country would end negative interest rates. The dollar was 0.58% lower against the Swedish crown. In another notable move, the Hong Kong dollar rallied to its strongest level since July 24, which analysts attributed to the unwinding of bets previously profiting from "carry trades" - borrowing with low-interest rates in Hong Kong to purchase U.S. dollar assets.

The greenback was 0.16% lower against the Hong Kong dollar. . Hong Kong's currency is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar and the city's monetary policy moves lock-step with the United States. The pound inched higher in very thin trading, shrugging off a key opinion poll for Britain's general election that showed the ruling Conservative Party might still fail to win a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...

Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official

A senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.His warnin...

New Finland leader: "silent blessing" given to bring home Islamic State kids

Finlands new prime minister said on Wednesday the centre-left coalition government had given its silent blessing to the Foreign Minister to go ahead with plans to repatriate children of women who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran seen within months - Swiss, U.S. officials

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran could be up and running within months, senior Swiss and U.S. officials told Reuters, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019