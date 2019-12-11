Left Menu
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 21:11 IST
NCP workers hold protest against CAB, NRC

NCP workers on Wednesday held a demonstration against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Thane in Maharashtra during which they burned copies of the proposed legislation. The NCP is a key constituent of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government being headed by the Shiv Sena.

NCP workers, corporators, office-bearers of Thane city unit and MLA Jitendra Awhad attended the protest at the party headquarter in evening. The activists raised slogans against Narendra Modi government and the provisions of the CAB.

The CAB, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday night, two days after it was cleared in the Lok Sabha..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

