Candidate Biden rolls out plan for dealing with immigration, asylum policies

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:31 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:30 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Democrat Joe Biden would restore protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the country when they were children and increase the number of refugees allowed into the United States if elected president, his campaign said on Wednesday.

The former vice president also promised to bolster resources for dealing with asylum cases and stop separating parents from their children at the border as part of a new immigration policy plan his campaign rolled out. Biden is among the candidates seeking his party's nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Immigration has been a key issue for Democrats who oppose Trump's policies, including his campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Biden also wants to work with Congress to pass legislation setting out how millions of undocumented immigrants could become citizens, a longtime aspiration for presidents in both parties. Biden, 77, would also propose a $4 billion package of assistance to Central American countries - El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras - that are the source of a large number of immigrants and asylum-seekers at U.S. ports of entry.

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019, and captured some of its most viral mo...

Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the teams Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling bette...

Chile extends search zone for missing plane

Punta Arenas, Dec 11 AFP The Chilean government on Wednesday widened the search for an Air Force plane with 38 people aboard that went missing off the southern tip of South America. At least 15 planes and five ships have been deployed in th...
