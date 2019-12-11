Candidate Biden rolls out plan for dealing with immigration, asylum policies

Democrat Joe Biden would restore protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the country when they were children and increase the number of refugees allowed into the United States if elected president, his campaign said on Wednesday.

The former vice president also promised to bolster resources for dealing with asylum cases and stop separating parents from their children at the border as part of a new immigration policy plan his campaign rolled out. Biden is among the candidates seeking his party's nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Immigration has been a key issue for Democrats who oppose Trump's policies, including his campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Biden also wants to work with Congress to pass legislation setting out how millions of undocumented immigrants could become citizens, a longtime aspiration for presidents in both parties. Biden, 77, would also propose a $4 billion package of assistance to Central American countries - El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras - that are the source of a large number of immigrants and asylum-seekers at U.S. ports of entry.

