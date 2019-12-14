Following are the top stories at 12 noon:

CAL6 AS-CITIZENSHIP-LD CURFEW RELAX Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh for few hours

Guwahati: The curfew, imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh town amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday for a few hours, officials said.

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.

Citizenship bill protest: Jamia postpones semester exams scheduled today New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

PM greets Akali Dal on 99th foundation day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended greetings to the Shiromani Akali Dal on its 99th foundation day, saying the party has always been at the forefront of serving the society.

Protests against citizenship law continue in Bengal, road and rail blockade at several places

Kolkata: Road and rail blockades continued in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

DES4 NCB-DRUGS-CARTEL NCB arrests 9, busts international drugs cartel worth Rs 1,300 cr

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of nine people and seizure of narcotics worth about Rs 1,300 crore, officials said on Saturday.

CAL5 BH-RJD-BANDH RJD calls for Bihar bandh on Dec 21 in protest against

citizenship law Patna: Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal has given the call for a Bihar bandh on December 21 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act, alleging that it has

blown the Constitution to smithereens.

CAL9 MG-CURFEW RELAX Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 10 am to 7 pm

Shillong: The curfew, imposed in parts of the city amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm as the law and order situation improved, officials said.

Normal life hit in parts of Nagaland in shutdown against citizenship law

Kohima: Schools and colleges were closed, markets were shut and vehicles remained largely off roads in parts of Nagaland on Saturday amid a six-hour shutdown call given by the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said.

India's story has just begun: Amitabh Kant Washington: The series of pathbreaking and ambitious reforms unleashed by the Modi government in the last few years will make India a very competitive and productively-efficient economy, in the long run, a top Indian official said on Friday. By Lalit K Jha

Not fair that I am being impeached: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good. By Lalit K Jha

Congressional committee wants India, Japan, and S Korea at par with Five Eyes on intelligence sharing Washington: With an eye on China, and as part of its effort to maintain peace and rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region, a top Congressional committee has sought to bring three democratic countries of the region – India, Japan, and South Korea – at par with its 'Five Eyes' for intelligence sharing. By Lalit K Jha

US concerned about the implications of CAB Washington: The United States is concerned about the implications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in India, a top American diplomat responsible for monitoring international religious freedom said on Friday. By Lalit K Jha

Indian American Congressman named the chairman of key Congressional sub-committee Washington: Congressman Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian American lawmaker was on Friday named the chairman of a key Congressional subcommittee that has jurisdiction over India. By Lalit K Jha

Alignment of strategic interest with India, says US Defense Secretary Washington: There is an alignment of America's strategic interest with India, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday as he identified China, followed by Russia, as Pentagon's top two challenges in the coming years. By Lalit K Jha.

