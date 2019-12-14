Left Menu
Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected as SAD chief

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday was unanimously re-elected as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Sukhbir Singh Badal along with his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal after being re-elected as SAD chief on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday was unanimously re-elected as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Sukhbir, currently an MP from Ferozpur, is the son of Parkash Singh Badal, who has served as the chief minister of Punjab several times.

The SAD chief has served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2008 to 2017. His wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. She is a Member of Parliament from Bathinda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

