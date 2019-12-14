Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Former Sudan president Bashir sentenced to two years in detention for corruption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:36 IST
UPDATE 2-Former Sudan president Bashir sentenced to two years in detention for corruption

A Sudanese court on Saturday convicted former president Omar al-Bashir on corruption charges and sentenced him to two years of detention in a reform facility, the first ruling against the ex-leader ousted by mass unrest.

The presiding judge said Bashir, 75, who was deposed by the military in April following months of street protests against his three-decade rule, was being sent to the reform facility, rather than a prison, on account of his age. He also ordered the confiscation of millions of euros and Sudanese pounds found in Bashir's residence when he was toppled.

Bashir's prosecution is a test of how fast and how far military and civilian authorities now sharing power in Sudan will act to overturn his legacy. Ahead of Saturday's verdict, hundreds of supporters of the Islamist ex-president gathered in streets near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

Troops and military vehicles were deployed in the area, blocking access to the palace and the Defence Ministry, and there was a heavy security presence at the court. Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants against him in 2009 and 2010 on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's restive Darfur region.

Dressed in traditional white robes and a turban, Bashir watched silently from inside a metal defendant's cage while the judge, Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman, read out the verdict on Saturday. "The convict, Omar al-Bashir, is consigned to a social reform facility for a period of two years..The sums of foreign and national currency that were seized are confiscated," Abdelrahman said.

APPEAL Ahmed Ibrahim al-Tahir, Bashir's lead defence lawyer, said he would appeal. "The judge made the ruling based on political motives, but despite that we still have confidence in the Sudanese judiciary," Tahir told reporters.

Several other judicial cases have been launched in Sudan against Bashir. In May he was charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters, and this week he was summoned for questioning over his role in the 1989 military coup that brought him to power. Authorities running Sudan under a three-year, power-sharing deal struck in August are eager to demonstrate progress in the country's political transition ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the uprising against Bashir.

On Thursday, the Sudanese military officer in charge of removing the powers of the old regime announced that Sudan's bar association and trade union governing bodies were being dissolved, according to state news agency SUNA. He also announced that a committee was being formed to dissolve the assets of Bashir's National Congress Party.

Protests triggered by a deepening economic crisis began to spread across Sudan on Dec. 19, 2018. Nearly four months later, a group of military generals removed Bashir from power and jailed him in Khartoum's Kobar prison where he had incarcerated thousands of opponents of his repressive rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Teacher arrested for molesting girls at school in Chhattisgarh

A 56-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting some students of Class 8 at a government-run school in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday. As many as 15 girl students of the school in Podibhata vil...

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Crawford crushes Kavaliauskas in ninth round to retain WBO title

Los Angeles, Dec 15 AFP Terence Crawford survived some early jitters to retain his WBO welterweight title with a ninth round knockout of former Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden. Crawford, who improved to 36-0 with 27 ...

Love Actually' dance sequence was 'most excruciating', says Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant says the most excruciating moment from his 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually was the dance sequence that he had to perform. The British star featured as David, the UK Prime Minister, in the ensemble comedy. He had one of the mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019