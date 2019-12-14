UK Labour's finance chief McDonnell to step down after election defeat
Britain's opposition Labour party finance spokesman John McDonnell will not be in his party's next shadow cabinet after Labour's heavy election defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, he said on Saturday. Labour, under socialist Jeremy Corbyn, suffered its worst election result since 1935 on Thursday, winning 203 seats. The Conservatives won 365, gaining a majority of 80 in Britain's parliament.
"The new leader will come in place, appoint the shadow cabinet, I won't be part of that shadow cabinet, I've done my bit," McDonnell told BBC television. "We need to move on at that stage with that new leader," Corbyn said on Friday he would stay on as Labour leader until a successor is chosen next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour party
- Conservatives
- John McDonnell
- Boris Johnson
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Britain
- BBC
ALSO READ
BRIEF-UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows slightly- YouGov poll
UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead narrow to 15 points -Opinium poll
BRIEF-UK Conservatives maintain 13-point lead over Labour- poll
Senior German conservatives: no talks on coalition deal after SPD vote
Conservatives would strengthen sentencing measures, says UK foreign minister