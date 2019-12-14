BJP to hold symbolic fast against Rajasthan govt on Dec 16

The BJP has announced to hold a symbolic fast at all district headquarters on December 16 against the alleged anti-people policies of the state Congress government and the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation. The party will also issue a 'chargesheet' against the state government on December 17.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said after the completion of a year in office for the Congress government in the state, the BJP would release a 'chargesheet' with 52 charges against them. He said on the same day, the party would take out a march to inform people about failures of the government.

Referring to the alleged scarcity of fertilisers in the Hadoti area of the state, Poonia accused the government of ignoring farmers. He said, "Farmers of Rajasthan are suffering and the chief minister, along with his cabinet ministers, is in attendance at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi before former Congress president Rahul Gandhi." PTI AG RDK

