No law and order in WB: BJP MP Arjun Singh after attack on his vehicle
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh on Sunday demanded that President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal after his vehicle was attacked.
"Our car was attacked with bricks and then a bomb was hurled near it, while I was returning from Kankinara. Police is watching silently. There is no law and order in West Bengal. President's rule should be imposed in the state," he said.
Accusing Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of inciting violence in the state, he said, "The country is watching Trinamool Congress inciting violence. They loot and set houses of BJP people on her. Mamata Banerjee knows that law and order in the state has gone out of her control. Criminals feel motivated in the state," Singh told ANI. (ANI)
