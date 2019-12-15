Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK releases video clip issuing clarification on opposition to CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:14 IST
DMK releases video clip issuing clarification on opposition to CAA
DMK president M. K. Stalin [File Photo/ANI]

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday released a video of its chief M K Stalin explaining in detail as to why it opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. The video was in response to AIADMK taking a dig at DMK over the CAA, asking if it had ever spoken a word about getting Indian citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka when it shared power at the Centre for 17 years.

In the clip uploaded on social media platforms, Stalin said his party would not have opposed the Act if it provided refugee status to all those who seek asylum in the country. Terming the Act as "unconstitutional, anti-people, divisive and regressive," Stalin said, DMK would not have opposed it if it provided refugee status to all those who seek asylum in the country.

"However, the law discriminates against Muslims and uses religion as a benchmark to distinguish between people and therefore divide them," he alleged. He further claimed that the BJP has used CAA to divert attention from issues like economic distress and job losses.

"Economic distress, rising unemployment. As our fellow citizens continue to suffer from such problems, this Act has provided a timely distraction for the BJP government". Referring to large-scale protests in some North-Eastern states, where people have come together to oppose CAB, he said, "The DMK also has led similar protests against CAB in Tamil Nadu.." DMK will not remain silent when there is a challenge to Tamil Nadu and its people in any form, he said.

"... the rights of Tamil race will always be safeguarded through our struggles," he said. Stalin slammed the AIADMK for voting in favour of the Bill and helping the BJP-led government to pass it.

DMK had been vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill both inside and outside Parliament, saying it went against the interests of "minorities (apparently Muslim refugees) and Sri Lankan Tamils." Meanwhile, in a tweet, Stalin said it was a matter of 'shame' for the country's democratic traditions and Constitutional values that 82-year old member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister and Union Minister is being detained under Public Safety Act without any basis. "I demand his immediate release," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the detention of Farooq Abdullah by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act. Besides Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several others have been under detention since August 5.

According to the CAB, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Both Houses of Parliament had passed the bill..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting: UP DGP OP Singh.

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting UP DGP OP Singh....

'Mary' one of Prince Louis' first words, says Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed that a British television show inspired one of Prince Louis first words. Talking to the British TV cooking star Mary Berry in an upcoming television special A Berry Royal Christmas, the...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Farewell party turns somber for Raiders

What was likely the final afternoon of football for Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum ended in heartbreak for the sold-out crowd of 52,788, as the Raiders suffered a devastating defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled off a last-minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019