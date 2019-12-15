Rajasthan's draft electoral roll with over 4.84 cr voters to be out on Monday

The Rajasthan draft electoral rolls carrying names of over 4.84 cr voters of the state in its 200 assembly constituencies till January 1, 2020, will be displayed from Monday at 52,002 voting centers, Rajasthan CEO Anand Kumar said. The draft electoral roll will also be published at the website of the state's chief electoral officer, Rajasthan CEO Anand Kumar said.

He said the draft electoral roll carries names of a total of 4,84,18,612 voters, of which 2,52,35,917 are males and 2,31,82,695 females. In a statement, Kumar said after the publication of the electoral roll, people can submit their claims or objections online at the web portal or offline at concerned election offices from December 16 to January.

He said the final electoral roll would be published on February 07, 2020. The CEO also appealed to the youths that those who are going to completely turn 18 by January 1, 2020, should not forget to get their names enrolled in the voter list.

He said special camps would be organised in educational institutions and brand/campus ambassadors will be appointed to register names of youths in the age group of 18-19 in the voter list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)