BJP used police to set buses afire during Delhi protest, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused the BJP of getting police to set buses on fire during a protest in south Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act as part of its "dirty politics".

Sisodia also tweeted some photos from the protest site.

There should be an impartial investigation into the violence that erupted during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

