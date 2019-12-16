Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Schumer seeks testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in expected U.S. Senate trial of Trump

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 07:02 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:58 IST
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The senior U.S. Senate Democrat called on Sunday for the Republican-led chamber to demand testimony from four current and former White House aides in a trial expected early next year on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged formal legal demands for testimony from White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, Mulvaney aide Robert Blair, and budget official Michael Duffey.

The appeal by Schumer in a letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell highlighted a Democratic effort to shape the Senate's likely trial of Trump even though Democrats do not control the chamber. Trump is expected to become the third U.S. president to be impeached when the Democratic-led House of Representatives votes, likely this week, on charges that he abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and obstructed Congress' investigation into the matter.

That would set up a trial in the Senate, which is unlikely to vote to remove the Republican president from office. Trump has denied wrongdoing and called impeachment "a hoax."

In his letter calling for subpoenas of the three current and one former White House aide, Schumer noted that the House had asked all four to testify in its impeachment inquiry but that they did not appear. Democrats accused the president of endangering the U.S. Constitution, jeopardizing national security and undermining the integrity of the 2020 election by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate Biden, a former U.S. vice president, as well as his son Hunter Biden.

In his letter, Schumer also asked for the Senate to subpoena a "limited set of documents" that he believes would shed light on Trump's decision to delay the release of $391 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine and the president's desire for Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people," Schumer wrote in his letter to McConnell.

Trump has made the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry a rallying cry for his supporters as he attempts to win re-election next November. A McConnell spokesman did not address the substance of Schumer's requests, but said the Senate majority leader "has made it clear he plans to meet with Leader Schumer to discuss the contours of a trial soon. That timeline has not changed."

McConnell said last week he was coordinating his approach with the White House counsel, and has raised the prospect of a short Senate impeachment trial in which no witnesses would be called.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

