Oppn parties using students as 'pawns' to further their political interests: BJP

Attacking the opposition over violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the BJP on Monday said some parties are trying to "instigate" students and using them as "pawns" to further their petty political interests.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the opposition parties of misleading people and trying to "bifurcate" the country in the name of Hindus and Muslims by firing from the shoulders of students.

These students are educated and know that the Citizenship Act does not discriminate against any Indian citizen irrespective of caste or religion, he said, and urged people to heed the advice of the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India against indulging in any violence.

