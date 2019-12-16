Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition leaders to meet President tomorrow over police action against students: Antony

Senior Congress leader AK Antony said on Monday that Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to lodge their protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:59 IST
Opposition leaders to meet President tomorrow over police action against students: Antony
Congress leader AK Antony in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader AK Antony said on Monday that Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to lodge their protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act. "Tomorrow under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, almost all important Opposition leaders are meeting President of India," Antony told ANI after Congress' protest at India Gate in solidarity with the students.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior party leaders sat in the protest which started at 4 pm and continued till 6 pm. Congress leaders holding placards. The placard held by Priyanka Gandhi said: "Stop attacks on young students". Party leaders KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel and Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that police action in Delhi and Aligarh following the protest by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act was an "attack on the soul of India" and the party will fight against it. "The government has given a blow to the Constitution. It is an attack on the soul of the nation, youth is the soul of the nation," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

She said it is the "right of the students to protest". "I am a mother too. You entered into their library, dragged them out and thrashed them up. This is tyranny. Every person in Congress will fight against this tyranny and stand with the students," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...

Telling of NZ history encouraged by Tuia 250 must continue

The telling of our history that has been encouraged by Tuia Encounters 250 must continue and the Government will play its part, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.She was speaking at Tuahuru Marae in Te Mhia today as part of the official c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019