Assam curfew relaxed only for day time, will remain imposed at night: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that curfew imposed in the wake of major protests across Assam over the amended Citizenship law will be relaxed only during day time while it will remain in place at night until the situation is reviewed by the government.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Minister said around 136 cases of vandalism and other related crimes were registered since the protests erupted in the state. So far, police have arrested 190 persons in connection with recent incidents happening in Guwahati and in the entire state, he said.

The Finance Minister said around 136 cases of vandalism and other related crimes were registered since the protests erupted in the state. So far, police have arrested 190 persons in connection with recent incidents happening in Guwahati and in the entire state, he said.

He alleged that a "specific pattern" was noticed during the Guwahati mob violence incident. "In the Guwahati mob violence, we have witnessed a specific pattern. There is a huge involvement of people who are not citizens of Guwahati and who have come from the lower Assam districts," he said.

He said it is yet to be identified by the government whether the protestors had come for participation in agitation or they were brought here by some design. "A proper investigation team will be conducted in a day or two," he said.

Sarma said that the involvement of a "Congress activist" was found during vandalism in Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. "There was vandalism in Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. When we investigated, we found the involvement of a Congress activist in that particular incident. If he has done it in his individual capacity or as part of an organised crime that needs to be probed. "

Speaking about the India-Japan summit that has been postponed due to protests in Guwahati, he said: "The India-Japan summit has been postponed, but it will happen in Guwahati only. Prime Minister has decided that the venue will not be shifted from Guwahati, but the date may be changed." He added that the Prime Minister is very particular about holding the summit only in Guwahati.

Protests had broken out in several parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament on November 11 and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent on November 12. As many as 26 Army columns were deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, internet services also remain suspended in 10 districts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

