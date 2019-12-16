Left Menu
BJP lodges police complaint against Deputy CM Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

BJP on Monday lodged a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others alleging their involvement in yesterday's violence at Jamia Millia University here.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-12-2019 22:57 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 22:57 IST
Delhi BJP leaders meeting Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP on Monday lodged a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others alleging their involvement in yesterday's violence at Jamia Millia University here. In a letter to Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said: "This is to complain against Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and Chairman Waqf Board Delhi and other AAP leaders for hatching a criminal conspiracy, inciting violence and conducting riots at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15."

"The incident that happened yesterday was less a protest of students and more a politically orchestrated pre-planned riot done at the behest of Amanatullah Khan, MLA and AAP leader. As is revealed in various videos being circulated in the social media and tweets, Khan was seen inciting violence immediately before the riot," the letter said. "Similarly, Sisodia was tweeting and retweeting contents which were provocative in nature," Tiwari said.

The BJP MP further said, "On the name of students, political opportunists like Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and other AAP leaders hatched a political conspiracy to attack the police officials, burn buses and break the houses of the general public in New Friends colony." "It needs to be thoroughly investigated which groups and organizations were behind the riots and investigation needs to be done and culprits should be arrested," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

