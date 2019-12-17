Maha Council adjourned for day amid protests on farmers' aid Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI)Members of opposition BJP on Wednesday repeatedly disrupted proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council demanding a higher compensation for rain-hit farmers. After repeated disruptions, the Upper House was finally adjourned for the day.

As soon as the Council assembled in the morning, members of the BJP and other Opposition parties raised the issue of compensation for farmers who had lost their crops in unseasonal rains in October and November. MLC Kapil Patil and Leader of Opposition Praveen Darekar had requested to speak on the issue under Rule 289.

Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar allowed both the MLCs to speak. Darekar demanded the the state government announce a compensation of Rs 25000 per hectare to farmers, "as promised by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray before the assembly elections".

While he was speaking, members of the BJP and allies trooped into the Well shouting slogans and carrying banners that showed editorials published earlier in "Saamana" , the mouthpiece of ruling Shiv Sena, prompting the chairman to adjourn the proceedings for 15 minutes. After the members reassembled at 12:45 pm, Darekar once again raised the "promise" made by the Sena.

"The CM had yesterday said that BJP should not remind us of what we promised. We demand that CM Thackeray should immediately announce Rs 25,000 compensation per hectare for farmers," he said even as members of the BJP and other Opposition parties rushed to the Well, forcing another adjournment for 15 minutes. Noisy scenes continued even after the proceedings began once again.

Amid chaos, Finance Minister Jayant Patil said the Opposition was only doing a lip service to the cause of farmers. "Our government is concerned with the woes of farmers.

We have demanded Rs 7260 crore assistance and other aid from the Centre for farmers affected by unseasonal rains," he said. Patil said the Opposition members should rather impress upon the Central government, which is ruled by the BJP, to release the assistance for farmers immediately.

"They have their government at the Centre. We have not received any help from Delhi but we did not sit idle and have started disbursing Rs 6700 crore to farmers," he said. These slogans and protests by the Opposition are not for the cause of farmers, but the Opposition is actually venting its frustration over its failure to form a government, he alleged.

Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe expressed regret over the functioning of the Council and directed that the hooting made by Opposition legislators be taken on record. "Farmers from Vidarbha and rest of Maharashtra have hopes from legislators. However, the issues of farmers could not be addressed due to chaos. Hence, with regret I adjourned the proceedings. And I want to put on record the hooting made specifically by MLCs Niranjan Davkhere, Sujit Singh Thakur, Girish Vyas, Ranjit Patil and Anil Sole," said Gorhe.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was present in the Council during proceedings..

