Preserve Constitution and democracy through peaceful means: BSP on violence in college campuses amid CAA protests

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday condemned the violence in university campuses in Delhi and other places and urged students to protest peacefully in order to preserve the Constitution and democracy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:55 IST
BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday condemned the violence in university campuses in Delhi and other places and urged students to protest peacefully in order to preserve the Constitution and democracy. "As responsible political workers, we believe that this nation should be run through the Constitution in a democratic manner. Mayawatiji has also appealed for peace and sanity across India. I must also add that those people who have entered the campuses without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor have vitiated the academic freedom and also vitiated the nature of peace and harmony which should prevail in the campuses," Bhadoria told ANI here.

"There should be peace and harmony and the nation should adopt a peaceful approach to the entire issue. I think everybody should get together at this moment in our nation to preserve the Constitution and democracy in a peaceful manner," he added. Earlier yesterday, calling for an "end to rioting", a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had warned protesters that "if you want to take to the streets, do that, but do not come to court."

A day after the alleged action by the Delhi police on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus, following violent protests, solidarity marches and peaceful protests were held in different parts of the country. Earlier yesterday, calling the violence "unfortunate", BSP chief Mayawati had urged the Central and state governments to conduct a high-level judicial inquiry into the incidents of violence in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

"The protests against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act at AMU and JMI, where several innocent students and citizens, is very unfortunate, and the party expresses solidarity with the affected people," tweeted Mayawati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

