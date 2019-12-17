No trees will be axed for Thackeray, Munde memorials: Mayor

No trees will be felled for the memorials proposed for Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray and BJP leader Gopinath Munde in Aurangabad, Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele has said. Addressing reporters late on Monday, the mayor clarified that no trees will be axed for the memorials and that "justice would be same in both the cases".

While a memorial is being planned for Bal Thackeray at Priyadarshini Garden in Cidco area, that of Munde's is proposed at Jalna Road on the land belonging to the state government's milk scheme department. The issue came to fore when reports emerged that at least 1,000 trees would have to be axed for Thackeray's memorial.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader and former MP from Aurangabad Chandrakant Khaire had said Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray had given "oral orders" against felling of trees for the proposed memorial of his late father. The Public Works Department (PWD) had reportedly sought a permission from the local civic body last week for felling 110 trees for construction of late Munde's memorial.

