SDPI protests in Chennai against Citizenship Amendment Act

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Tuesday. One of the party members said, "The CAA is entirely unconstitutional, we want that this act must be repealed and that is why the SDPI is protesting."

"This is a secular country. We will continue our protest till the act is repealed," he said. Speaking about the protest in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, he said, "We also condemn the attack on students by police."

Yesterday, Madras University students staged a protest inside their campus in solidarity with Jamia students over Delhi police's action against them for protests against the Citizenship Act on Sunday. Students were seen holding placards and chanting slogans in support of the Jamia students who got injured in the clash that took place on Sunday in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi.

At least 26 students and six policemen sustained injuries in a protest outside the University campus. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. The Citizenship Amendment Act, which came into force after getting President Ram Nath Kovind's assent grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)