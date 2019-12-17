Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priti Patel, Alok Sharma, Rishi Sunak in Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s Cabinet’

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:51 IST
Priti Patel, Alok Sharma, Rishi Sunak in Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s Cabinet’

Three Indian-origin ministers, including UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, have retained their posts in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet, which met on Tuesday ahead of the first Parliament session since the Conservative Party won a strong 80-seat majority in the General Election last week. The newly-elected MPs and ministers returned to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Johnson has undertaken only a very limited Cabinet reshuffle for now to fill some vacant posts, while maintaining the status quo across his top team – which he has dubbed the “People’s Cabinet”. The three Indian-origin ministers, who had won back their seats convincingly in the Tory landslide, have been retained in their posts. Patel was back by Johnson’s side in the Commons as UK home secretary, with fellow MP Alok Sharma remaining in charge of the Department for International Development. Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, retains his place at the Cabinet table as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, working closely with the UK’s Pakistani-origin Chancellor, Sajid Javid.

"You ain't seen nothing yet, folks. This is a People's Cabinet, and we are going to working to deliver the priorities of the British people,” said Johnson, in a televised address during his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday ahead of the Commons session. "We must recognise that people lent us their votes at this election. It was a seismic election, but we need to repay their trust and work 24 hours a day, work flat out to deliver on it," he said.

Johnson then used his campaign-style echo by asking his Cabinet ministers to shout out how many hospitals the government has pledged it would build and how many police officers it would hire – reflecting the key promises of the Conservative Party on the campaign trail. In Parliament, the newly re-elected UK prime minister began his address by paying tribute to the two victims of the London Bridge terrorist attack last month before getting back to the central theme of his government – Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU), scheduled for 31 January 2020.

"We are going to get Brexit done," he declared. “I think this Parliament is a vast improvement on its predecessor. I would say it is one of the best parliaments this country has ever produced with more female members than ever before, with more black and minority ethnic members than ever before,” he noted.

He went on to confirm that the new government plans to table the EU Withdrawal Bill, which had failed to clear the parliamentary hurdle previously, back to the Commons on Friday for the new “people’s Parliament” to see it through. And repeating his message of unity from his first speech from the steps of 10 Downing Street after his big win last Friday, he concluded: “And I can tell the House that after three and a half years of wrangling and division, we in this government will do whatever we can to reach out across the house to find common ground, to heal the divisions of our country, and to find a new and generous spirit in which we conduct all our political dealings with one another that will last beyond this immediate season of Christmas goodwill.”

His Brexit bill will be back this week, before Parliament breaks for Christmas, with an added clause preventing an extension to the pre-agreed transition period which is set to run until December 2020. The time had been factored in for the UK and EU to strike a new trade agreement once Britain is a non-member of the 28-member economic. The Opposition Labour Party has criticised this clause as setting a pressure clock on the trade negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Giuliani associate received $1 mln payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

House sets vote on USD 1.4 trillion federal spending bill

Washington, Dec 17 AP The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote Tuesday on a USD 1.4 trillion government-wide spending package with an unusually large load of unrelated provisions on the must-do legislation. The package, some 2,31...

Former commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following last weeks emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones, the league said in a statement releas...

PSA supervisory board approves Fiat-Chrysler merger: source

Paris, Dec 17 AFP The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019