Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata playing 'double game' over citizenship law: Dilip Ghosh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:21 IST
Mamata playing 'double game' over citizenship law: Dilip Ghosh

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is playing a "double game" by asking the Muslims to violently protest the citizenship law and, at the same time, telling the refugees that it will not be allowed in the state. He wondered why eight Trinamool Congress MPs were not present when the Lok Sabha voted and passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 9.

"You are actually playing a double game. On one hand, you are fooling the Muslims by asking them to take to the streets and get involved in vandalism, while you are telling the refugees that you are with them," Ghosh told reporters. "I am asking you (Banerjee) one question. If you are protesting against the citizenship law, why eight of your MPs were absent from the House? Why did not they cast their votes against the Bill?" the BJP leader said.

Ghosh took a dig at Banerjee's statement that the BJP did not give opposition parties time to think and discuss the Bill. If that was the case, "how TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee delivered their speeches at the House? When every party knew when the CAB was scheduled to be placed in the House, how only Mamata Banerjee does not know about it.

Is her party (TMC) run by PK (Prashant Kishore)?" he said. The state BJP chief also hit out at Banerjee for terming the ongoing violence and arson in the state over the citizenship law as "minor incidents".

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act has erupted in several parts of West Bengal. Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. "It seems that she (Banerjee) is not happy that the incidents of violence have somewhat subsided within three-four days. It appears that she wanted more.

"In total, a loss of Rs 300 crore was incurred. How much loss would have made her happy? Several state-run buses were also set on fire and that could amount to a loss of at least Rs 30-35 crores. Was it not a loss?" Ghosh said. It is in her character to cause damage to national property and she has a history of it, the BJP leader said.

He was referring to the vandalisation of the West Bengal Assembly by Trinamool Congress members in 2006 after the Left Front government prevented Banerjee from visiting Singur where the Tata Motors was setting up a car factory. It is interesting that the same Mamata Banerjee, after coming to power, passed a bill in 2017 to curb the destruction of public and private properties during riots, unrest or violent political movements, Ghosh said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Alleged U.S. sex abuse victims sue Vatican over secrecy policy

Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...

BJP, oppn show of ‘unity’ forces adjournment of UP Assembly

Cutting across party lines, Uttar Pradesh MLAs on Tuesday forced adjournment of the assembly for the day when the Speaker refused to let a BJP legislator discuss the alleged high-handedness of an official. Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad long live t...

Students' body condemns FIR against three Jamia students

The Left-backed All India Students Association AISA on Tuesday condemned the Delhi Polices action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sundays violence in the area around the varsity. The FIR has b...

Czechs keep up protests against PM Babis after EU report

Thousands of Czechs protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a second week in a row on Tuesday after prosecutors reopened a case into alleged subsidy fraud and Brussels declared a conflict of interest between his businesses and pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019