Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Czechs call for billionaire prime minister to resign

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 01:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Czechs call for billionaire prime minister to resign
Image Credit: Pixabay

Thousands of Czechs protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a second week in a row on Tuesday after prosecutors reopened a case into alleged subsidy fraud and Brussels declared a conflict of interest between his businesses and political role.

The civic group Million Moments for Democracy has sought to put pressure on the billionaire premier with a series of demonstrations this year, although Babis's political party ANO maintains a solid lead in polls. The group has demanded his former business empire Agrofert be cut off from European Union subsidies and public contracts and have called on him to resign.

The hour-long march on Tuesday from Prague's central Wenceslas Square to the government office drew fewer people than a protest last week that numbered several tens of thousands. Police estimated 15,000 took part in the demonstration on Tuesday, according to CTK news agency. "We are here because we don't want to tolerate the continued disintegration of the political culture in our country," Million Moment's leader Mikulas Minar told crowds who chanted "Resignation" before marching.

"We don't want to tolerate that it becomes the norm to skirt laws, be in a conflict of interest and publicly lie." Protests were called after the country's top prosecutor reopened this month a case against Babis, suspecting that he hid ownership of one of his firms a decade ago so it would qualify for a 2 million euro subsidy.

Separately, an audit by the European Commission, the European Union's executive, leaked to Czech media this month. The report showed the Commission saw Babis in a conflict of interest because he still had control over Agrofert, a conglomerate he had built over the past two decades and put into trust funds in 2017 before he became prime minister.

Babis has denied wrongdoing and has said he met legal requirements on conflict of interest with the funds. Agrofert firms span farming, food processing, chemicals, and media, and are among the central European country's main recipients of various EU money, from farm subsidies that are given per hectare or per animal to project-based finance for innovation and environmental investments.

Babis's ANO party has held about 30% support in political polls, double his closest competitor, despite the protests. In November a rally timed with the 30th anniversary to the end of communist rule drew a quarter of a million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

WI, Aus stars in focus but youngsters set to be top draws at IPL auction

The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players auction here on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in ...

Xavi 'very disappointed and very angry' after defeat

Al Sadd manager Xavi expressed disappointment and anger over his clubs defeat at the hands of ES Tunis in the FIFA Club World Cup. Im very sad, very disappointed and very angry because we played the first two matches really well, Goal.com q...

VIBS, IBM collaborate to launch secure device management

Vodafone Idea Business Services VIBS, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. VIL, on Wednesday announced the launch of Vodafone Secure Device Manager VSDM, powered by IBM Security MaaS360, and Unified End-point Management...

Piercing cold sweeps parts of Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 2.5 deg C

After hovering close to normal limits for a few days, minimum temperatures dropped by few notches across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Narnaul reeling at 2.5 degrees Celsius. Fog led to reduced visibility at several places, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019