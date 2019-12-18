BJP legislators visit memorial of RSS founder in Nagpur Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI)Maharashtra BJP legislators, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbaug area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning. The lawmakers, who are currently in Nagpur to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, paid tributes at the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar, a Sangh functionary to PTI.

They were welcomed at a programme held in the premises and later shown a short film on the memorial. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Nagpur Mahanagar sahsanghchalak Shridharrao Gadge briefed the legislators about the memorial and expressed hope that they will work for the people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)