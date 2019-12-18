Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin academic to chair Boris review into party's Islamophobia problem

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:45 IST
Indian-origin academic to chair Boris review into party's Islamophobia problem
Image Credit: ANI

Britain's ruling Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has appointed an Indian-origin academic to conduct an independent review into dealing with allegations of anti-Muslim prejudice as well as other issues of discrimination within the Tory party ranks. Swaran Singh, Professor of Social and Community Psychiatry at the University of Warwick, will lead the inquiry aimed at improving the Conservative Party's handling of complaints of all forms of discrimination and prejudice, including Islamophobia.

The issue had played out heavily in the run up to the general election earlier this month, with British Muslims accusing the Conservatives of anti-Muslim bias and calling for an independent inquiry. "I am privileged to have been appointed to chair the independent review into improving the handling of complaints of prejudice and discrimination in the Conservative Party," said Singh, who has been a Commissioner of the UK's Equality and Human Rights Commission until recently.

This independent review will look at how the party can improve its processes - to make sure that any instances are isolated, and that there are robust processes in place to stamp them out as and when they occur, a party statement said on Tuesday. Chairman of the Conservative Party James Cleverly said: "The Conservative Party has always worked to act swiftly when allegations have been put to us and there is a wide range of sanctions to challenge and change behavior.

"The Conservative Party will never stand by when it comes to prejudice and discrimination of any kind and it is right to hold an independent review, so we can stamp out unacceptable abuse that is not fit for public life." The timetable of the review will be determined by Singh as an independent chair.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an umbrella group which had issued a statement warning that British Muslims were fearful of the future following Johnson's landslide win in the election, expressed concern over the broadened remit of the inquiry beyond Islamophobia. "This appointment is at risk of being seen in the same light as the Conservative party's customary approach to Islamophobia, that of denial, dismissal, and deceit," said MCB general secretary Harun Khan.

"We were promised an independent inquiry into Islamophobia specifically. Now we have a review that aims to broaden the scope to examine discrimination more generally. A laudable aim if it were not for the fact that the Conservative party is afflicted with a particular type of bigotry that it refuses to countenance," he said. On the campaign trail, Johnson was forced to apologize for any hurt caused by perceived anti-Muslim conduct within the party ranks. He himself has come under attack for certain controversial references to Islamic clothing in his newspaper columns in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Frame comprehensive policy to address increasing housing demand of people: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed officials to frame a comprehensive policy to address the increasing housing demand of people and ensure planned urban development in the union territory. He issued the directions...

Protesting Madras University students 'brought outside' campus

A section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest against the amended citizenship law inside the varsitys campus was on Wednesday night brought outside by the police. About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were ...

US wants India to lower its tariffs: WH official

The US wants India to lower its duties on American products, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday, describing India as the maharaja of tariffs. Navarro, who heads the White House Office for Trade and Manufa...

Soccer-Spurs not afraid to sell Eriksen to domestic rival, says chairman Levy

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said the club are not scared to sell playmaker Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in the January transfer window. Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he wanted to ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019