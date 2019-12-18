Congress to organise 'Save India, Save Constitution' flag march across country on Dec 28

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that his party would organise -- Save India, Save Constitution -- flag march in all state capitals on the party's foundation day on December 28 to protest against the Centre's anti-people policies. "The flag march is aimed at registering a strong protest against the anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi--Amit Shah led BJP government, which have caused massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women," said Venugopal.

An official statement of the party said: "Congress president Sonia Gandhi would hoist the flag of INC at AICC headquarters in New Delhi while all senior state leaders and heads of frontal organisations will participate in the march at state capitals, which would be organised under the aegis of respective Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs)." The decision to organise the 'flag march' was taken in the meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges held on Tuesday.

The Congress leader said that a series of flag march is being organised in continuation of the success and the momentum generated by the massive 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in the national capital on December 14. "Divisive policies of the BJP government like Citizenship Amendment Act and brutal police crackdown on protesting students and citizens will also be taken up, which are aimed at diverting the people's attention from the burning issues affecting the common masses," said Venugopal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

