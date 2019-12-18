Fadnavis attends dinner given by former ally Thackeray
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening attended a dinner organized by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray had invited all the state legislators for the dinner.
This was probably for the first time in the last many decades that a chief minister organized such a dinner, officials said. Fadnavis and Thackeray were part of the ruling alliance until the Assembly elections in October, after which the Shiv Sena broke its ties with the BJP and formed a coalition with the NCP and Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra Assembly
- Shiv Sena
- Devendra Fadnavis
- BJP
- NCP
ALSO READ
'Conspiracy' to not allow our CM: Shiv Sena on Sharad Pawar's claim
Swedish Royal Couple meets Uddhav Thackeray, Maha Governor
People not in the mood of their 'ghar wapsi': Shiv Sena doubts BJP's return in Jharkhand
Maharashtra: Upset over Thackeray's move, 400 Shiv Sena workers join BJP
Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena will have a collective stance on Citizenship Amendment Bill: Sources