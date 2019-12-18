Fadnavis attends dinner given by former ally Thackeray

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening attended a dinner organized by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray had invited all the state legislators for the dinner.

This was probably for the first time in the last many decades that a chief minister organized such a dinner, officials said. Fadnavis and Thackeray were part of the ruling alliance until the Assembly elections in October, after which the Shiv Sena broke its ties with the BJP and formed a coalition with the NCP and Congress.

