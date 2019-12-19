Algeria swears in new president

Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power.

Tebboune, a former prime minister who won 58% of the vote on an official turnout of 40%, has offered a dialogue with the protest movement in an effort to end 10 months of mass street protests. (Writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Alison Williams)

