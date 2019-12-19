Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most protesters are misguided, do not know about CAA: Anil Jain

Most of those taking part in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act do not know about it and are brought by "misguiding them," BJP leader Anil Jain said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:11 IST
Most protesters are misguided, do not know about CAA: Anil Jain
BJP leader Anil Jain talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI

Most of those taking part in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act do not know about it and are brought by "misguiding them," BJP leader Anil Jain said on Thursday. "The protesters are protesting but the majority of the protesters do not know what CAA is all about and why they are protesting. They are being misguided and are brought to the protest," he told ANI.

"Attempts are being made by the Opposition to disrupt social harmony and destroy the social fabric. They have no issues and hence they are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and spread unrest," he added. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise as Sweden ends negative rates, stocks gain

Bond yields rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling an era of sub-zero rates may be near an end, while global equity markets extended a rally that has pushed U.S. and global stock benchmarks to record high...

JMM leader accuses CM of making 'objectionable' comments on

Senior JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday lodged a police complaint against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accusing him of making objectionable comments that hurt his honour, a charge the BJP rejected as absurd. Sub-divisional Polic...

UPDATE 1-Repatriation of Mexican deportees to interior beings with first U.S. flight

The U.S. government on Thursday began sending Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico starting with a flight to the city of Guadalajara, U.S. and Mexican officials said, in the latest step by both nations to restrict migration flows.The...

Man booked for raping minor in Telangana

A 22-year-old man was booked for raping a 14-year-old girl here in Jugulamba Gadwal district, police said on Thursday. According to police, a case was registered at the Ieeja police station on December 18 against the two accused persons ide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019