Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drawing such parallels in today's situation fake, fraud: Cong hits back at BJP over Manmohan video

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:43 IST
Drawing such parallels in today's situation fake, fraud: Cong hits back at BJP over Manmohan video

After BJP posted a 2003 video of Manmohan Singh advocating citizenship to minorities from Bangladesh, the Congress said drawing such parallels in today's situation was "fake and fraud" as no previous government had to change the law for the purpose. "There is a Liaqat-Nehru pact and there is talk of 1971. Is it comparable? What happened during Partition, is it comparable today?" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

"These examples are fake, fraud," he added. He said the dispensation led by Manmohan Singh between 2004 and 2014 "did not pass a new law" so as to give citizenship to people.

"You can give (it) to some people through a notification. But today you brought a new law by naming communities in three countries. No government brought a new law like this. Did Vajpayee government bring such a law by bringing three types of citizenship," he asked. "...it was not a basis of our Constitution or the law. This was never imagined by anyone nor anyone proposed it," the Congress leader said.

Facing flak from opposition parties over the new citizenship law, the BJP on Thursday posted a video clip of Congress leader Singh's 2003 speech in the Rajya Sabha in which he had advocated a "most liberal" approach to grant citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh. In the video, the former prime minister is heard saying, "After the partition of our country, minorities in countries like Bangladesh have faced persecution. And it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people - these unfortunate people - to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be most liberal".

"I sincerely hope that the honourable deputy prime minister will bear this in mind in charting out the future course of action with regard to the citizenship act," he said. As Singh, who was the prime minister between 2004-14, finished his speech, then Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Najma Heptullah is heard telling L K Advani, the then deputy prime minister, that minorities in Pakistan were also suffering and they too should be taken care of.

Advani acknowledged the issue and said he fully endorsed what the leader of opposition (Singh) said. The clip is from a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was brought by then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Decline in cholera cases result of large-scale vaccination programs: WHO

International action to drive down cholera led to a 60 percent decrease in cases in 2018, compared with the previous year, the World Health Organization WHO reported on Thursday. This points to what the UN agency described as an encouraging...

Rabada hails involvement of Kallis, Boucher

Centurion, South Africa, Dec 19 AFP South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday gave a ringing endorsement of the new coaching structure around the national team. Its amazing to have someone like Jacques Kallis in, Rabada said of So...

Sri Lankan leader says he became victim in abduction claim

Colombo, Dec 19 AP Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Thursday that he has become the victim in the alleged abduction of a Swiss Embassy employee who was reportedly threatened and sexually abused to disclose embassy-related inform...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise as Sweden ends negative rates, stocks gain

Bond yields rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling an era of sub-zero rates may be near an end, while global equity markets extended a rally that has pushed U.S. and global stock benchmarks to record high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019