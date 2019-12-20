Violence in Mangaluru happened due to some traitors, people from Kerala: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday claimed that the violence that took place in Mangaluru city during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 happened due to "some traitors and few people from a neighbouring state, Kerala". "Violence in Mangaluru happened due to some traitors. Some people from neighbouring state Kerala are involved in this. Since last four days, they were planning this," Bommai claimed during his visit to New Delhi.

He told media, "Due to misinformation these protests are happening across the state. Some elements are misguiding. Some of the protesters were prepared to set ablaze Mangalore North police station it was then police shoot them." Two people were killed and 20 police personnel were injured in violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, BJP national general secretary (Org) BL Santhosh alleged that Congress MLA UT Khader is "directly responsible for the loss of two lives in Mangaluru police firing," and demanded that Khader should be booked under law. "99.9 per cent don't know what are the provisions of #CAA2019.. This includes most of the celebrities who have lent their names to riots.. Lies, damned lies & fake news are the dearest to these rioters & their sympathizers," Santhosh wrote.

"Protests, Pan India, showdown, nation shuts down ... some of the headlines ... nothing ... It's sheer rioting ... misinformation ... fake news ... false narratives ... It's rioting at its worst ... but coordinated .. India will overcome this phase," he added. Yesterday, the police detained eminent historian Ramachandra Guha and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"Section 144 was in place in Bengaluru... Constitution expert, enlightened historian Ramachandra Guha was arrested for violating Section 144... Should he have been provided any other treatment for violation just because he is the darling of fake news pedlars? #CAA2019," Santhosh tweeted. "Some tell India's image has been dented by Ramachandra Guha arrest... If you ask, 9999 out of 10000 will not know who is... These left-liberals are experts in self-glorification exercise... #CAA2019," he added. (ANI)

