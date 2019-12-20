Amid CAA agitation, Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Amid the uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Section 144 was imposed here on Friday. On Thursday, Section 144 was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

This comes after several journalists were detained in Mangaluru on Thursday after the protest against newly-amended citizenship law turned violent in which two persons were killed while 20 police personnel were injured. Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

