Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu: Protest continues in Chennai over the citizenship act

Amid uproar of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were seen staging protest at the Central Railway Station here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:20 IST
Tamil Nadu: Protest continues in Chennai over the citizenship act
Demonstrators staging protest over Citizenship Amendment Act getting in a scuffle with the Police here on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Amid uproar of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were seen staging protest at the Central Railway Station here on Saturday. All organisations were seen shouting anti-CAA slogans in unison and holding placards in opposition of the newly passed legislation.

Some protestors even got in a scuffle with the police who were trying to oversee the security arrangement of the area. Hundreds of people, including various political, non-political and student organisations had protested against the Act, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion.

The Chennai Police has so far registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna and MP Thirumavalavan and ex-MLA MH Jawahirullah. Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in upcoming assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal told party me...

Anti-CAA stir: Death toll mounts to 11 in UP violence

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday. After Friday prayers, protesters clashed ...

Delhi: Gautam Gambhir writes to DCP over life threats

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Saturday wrote a letter to DCP stating that he is receiving life threats for himself and his family and thus requires safety and security for the family.The letter was written to DCP of Shahdara Dis...

Stone-pelting by anti-CAA protestors in UP's Rampur; five protestors and over a dozen policemen injured, five persons detained: Officials.

Stone-pelting by anti-CAA protestors in UPs Rampur five protestors and over a dozen policemen injured, five persons detained Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019